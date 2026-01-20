Left Menu

EU Targets Drone and Missile Components in New Iran Export Restrictions

The European Union plans to impose export restrictions on components for Iranian drones and missiles, as announced by the EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas. These measures aim to curb Iran's involvement in supplying technology to Russia and to sanction Iran's actions against domestic protesters.

Updated: 20-01-2026 21:31 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 21:31 IST
The European Union is taking definitive action by proposing new export restrictions on components that can be used by Iran to produce drones and missiles. This strategic move was announced by EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas on Tuesday.

Kallas highlighted that these pending restrictions are designed to impede Iran's potential to bolster Russia's ongoing military actions in Ukraine. The announcement was made during a session with MEPs in the European Parliament.

In addition to limiting Iran's technological exports, the EU is preparing further sanctions aimed at addressing the violent responses by Tehran towards protesters within the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

