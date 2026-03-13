Left Menu

Islamic Resistance Strikes: U.S. Aircraft Downed

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, a coalition of Iran-backed groups, claimed responsibility for downing a U.S. refueling aircraft in western Iraq. The action was described as a defense of Iraqi sovereignty and airspace, marking a significant incident in regional military tensions between Iran-aligned factions and the U.S.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, a coalition of Iran-backed armed factions, has taken responsibility for the downing of a U.S. military refueling aircraft in western Iraq.

In an official statement, the group announced it had shot down the KC-135 aircraft.

The group justified their actions as a protective response to safeguard Iraq's sovereignty and airspace, underscoring ongoing regional tensions.

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

