Islamic Resistance Strikes: U.S. Aircraft Downed
The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, a coalition of Iran-backed groups, claimed responsibility for downing a U.S. refueling aircraft in western Iraq. The action was described as a defense of Iraqi sovereignty and airspace, marking a significant incident in regional military tensions between Iran-aligned factions and the U.S.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2026 06:21 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 06:21 IST
The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, a coalition of Iran-backed armed factions, has taken responsibility for the downing of a U.S. military refueling aircraft in western Iraq.
In an official statement, the group announced it had shot down the KC-135 aircraft.
The group justified their actions as a protective response to safeguard Iraq's sovereignty and airspace, underscoring ongoing regional tensions.
