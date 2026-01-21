Mexico Transfers Cartel Members to US Amid Pressure
Mexico's security minister announced the transfer of 37 cartel members to the US, as part of efforts to combat drug smuggling. This marks the third transfer in the past year, totaling 92 individuals, in response to pressure from the Trump administration to address criminal networks.
