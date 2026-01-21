Mexico Transfers Cartel Members to US Amid Pressure

In a decisive move, Mexico's security minister declared the extradition of 37 cartel members to the United States, intensifying efforts to combat the illegal drug trade. This operation responds to escalating demands from the Trump administration for stronger actions against cross-border criminal networks.

Mexican Security Minister Omar García Harfuch emphasized via social media that these individuals were significant threats to national security. The government has previously transferred other high-profile criminals, marking this as the third operation within a year.

In total, 92 individuals have been extradited as part of Mexico's commitment to dismantling criminal enterprises. The strategic move aims to fortify bilateral cooperation in tackling drug smuggling and associated violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)