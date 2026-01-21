Turmoil in Tillaberi: Deadly Attack Deepens Crisis in Niger

A tragic weekend for the village of Gorouol in western Niger as gunmen launched a fatal attack, leaving at least 31 people dead. The incident occurred Sunday, according to statements from local student organizations.

The identities of the perpetrators remain unknown, yet speculations arise over the involvement of the Islamic State in the Greater Sahara. Hamidou Amadou, a resident, attested to this claim, linking the attack to the notorious militant group.

The Tillaberi region's proximity to Mali and Burkina Faso compounds its susceptibility to violence, further exacerbated by a shifting political landscape. Despite the military government's 2023 takeover with promises of security, such attacks have intensified.

