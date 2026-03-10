Militant Attack on Mali Fuel Convoy: A Grim Reminder of Jihadist Threat

In a tragic escalation of violence in Mali's Kayes region, an al Qaeda-linked group has reportedly killed 10 long-haul truck drivers and two teenage apprentices. The attack, reported by Human Rights Watch, targeted a military-escorted fuel convoy.

The group, Jama'at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin (JNIM), is gaining strength in the Sahel, aiming to impose Islamic rule and extend influence to coastal West Africa. As insurgents blockade fuel supplies to landlocked Mali, military escorts have become essential for convoys.

According to witnesses, the convoy left Dakar, Senegal, on January 27, crossing into Mali the next day. JNIM fighters captured several drivers who fled under fire, executing 12, while six are still missing. Mali's government has yet to comment on the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)