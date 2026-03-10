Left Menu

Militant Attack on Mali Fuel Convoy: A Grim Reminder of Jihadist Threat

Islamist militants linked to al Qaeda killed 10 truck drivers and two teenagers in Mali's Kayes region. The group targeted a convoy with military escort, highlighting its growing power in the Sahel. Human Rights Watch reported the attack as part of a broader blockade on landlocked Mali.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dakar | Updated: 10-03-2026 18:38 IST | Created: 10-03-2026 18:38 IST
Militant Attack on Mali Fuel Convoy: A Grim Reminder of Jihadist Threat
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Senegal

In a tragic escalation of violence in Mali's Kayes region, an al Qaeda-linked group has reportedly killed 10 long-haul truck drivers and two teenage apprentices. The attack, reported by Human Rights Watch, targeted a military-escorted fuel convoy.

The group, Jama'at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin (JNIM), is gaining strength in the Sahel, aiming to impose Islamic rule and extend influence to coastal West Africa. As insurgents blockade fuel supplies to landlocked Mali, military escorts have become essential for convoys.

According to witnesses, the convoy left Dakar, Senegal, on January 27, crossing into Mali the next day. JNIM fighters captured several drivers who fled under fire, executing 12, while six are still missing. Mali's government has yet to comment on the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Heightened Security Measures Following Toronto Consulate Shooting

Heightened Security Measures Following Toronto Consulate Shooting

 Global
2
Unreported Casualties: U.S. Troop Injuries in Iran Conflict

Unreported Casualties: U.S. Troop Injuries in Iran Conflict

 Global
3
Chhattisgarh Sets 2026 Deadline to End Naxalism, Plans Strategic Withdrawal of Forces

Chhattisgarh Sets 2026 Deadline to End Naxalism, Plans Strategic Withdrawal ...

 India
4
Bodo/Glimt's Triumph Sparks Domestic Fixture Controversy

Bodo/Glimt's Triumph Sparks Domestic Fixture Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Risk-based assurance could transform AI regulation and oversight

Do conscious machines have moral status? Challenging idea of sentient AI

Smart railways: AI and digital twins may detect infrastructure failures before they happen

IoT and blockchain could transform real-time supply chain visibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026