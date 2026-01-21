Left Menu

European Tensions Stall Trump's Greenland Bid and Ukraine Support Package

European opposition to President Trump's Greenland acquisition and 'Board of Peace' initiative has delayed an $800 billion economic package for Ukraine, with no U.S. representative at critical discussions. Zelenskiy awaits security and prosperity pledges before attending Davos.

European resistance to U.S. President Donald Trump's attempts to acquire Greenland and his proposed 'Board of Peace' initiative has led to a delay in an economic support package for Ukraine, as reported by the Financial Times.

The delay affects a planned announcement of an $800 billion prosperity plan involving Ukraine, Europe, and the U.S. at the World Economic Forum in Davos, according to six unnamed officials. No confirmation from the White House was available at the time.

A source told FT that the Greenland issue overshadowed the Ukraine focus at Davos, with no U.S. representative at a critical meeting this week. The prosperity plan could still be signed later, while Ukraine's President Zelenskiy has linked his Davos visit to finalized security and prosperity documents.

