Tragic End for Two Engineers: Alcohol and Food Lead to Fatal Outcomes

In a tragic incident, two software engineers from Annamayya district, identified as Mani Kumar (35) and Pushparaj (27), have died after reportedly choking on food following heavy consumption of alcohol. The incident occurred after the two met with friends for a drinking session.

According to the police, the group purchased 19 beer cans and consumed them over several hours. Mani consumed six while Pushparaj had nearly five. As they returned home, Kumar collapsed and later died in hospital; Pushparaj followed shortly.

Preliminary police investigations have suggested that overconsumption of alcohol played a significant role. Samples from both the individuals and the beer cans have been sent to labs for analysis, confirming no beer impurities. A formal complaint by Kumar's father has led to a case being registered.

