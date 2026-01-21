Wave of Kidnappings Strikes Northern Nigeria Amidst Rising Tensions

In a harrowing return to violence, armed gangs descended on the village of Kurmin Wali in northern Kaduna state, Nigeria, during a church service, abducting over 170 individuals. Among those taken were the husband and children of Afiniki Moses, though the children later escaped.

This marked yet another incident in a troubling series of kidnappings in northern Nigeria, drawing attention not only from locals but also from international figures, including U.S. President Donald Trump, who has criticized the Nigerian government for what he perceives as persecution of Christians.

The Nigerian government, facing increased pressure, asserts they are combating violent groups targeting both Muslims and Christians. Meanwhile, kidnappings continue to disrupt community life, leaving families like that of Idris Madami, whose 20 relatives remain missing, in distress.

