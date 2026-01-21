Left Menu

NGT's Landmark Move: Child Play Area Launched

The National Green Tribunal's Eastern Zonal Bench has inaugurated a child play area within its premises, promoting employee welfare and inclusivity. This play zone aligns with government childcare initiatives, providing a safe and educational environment for children, and supports working women as per Supreme Court directives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 21-01-2026 14:11 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 14:11 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Eastern Zonal Bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) set a pioneering precedent by inaugurating a dedicated child play area within its premises. This makes it the first among all NGT benches in India to offer such a facility.

NGT chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava led the inauguration, accompanied by expert member Ishwar Singh and other senior officials, as per the statement released to the media.

The initiative seeks to enhance employee welfare and foster inclusive workplace practices. Designed for children aged 3 to 10, the play area provides a secure and hygienic space equipped with educational and recreational materials, complying with the Ministry of Women and Child Development's 'Palna' scheme and adhering to the Maternity Benefit Act, 1961.

