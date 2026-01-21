Left Menu

Marco Rubio to Address U.S. Foreign Policy on Venezuela

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio is set to publicly address American lawmakers about the United States' operation in Venezuela. Rubio's testimony before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee is scheduled for next Wednesday, as reported by Punchbowl News. Reuters has not yet verified the report.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2026 16:01 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 16:01 IST
Marco Rubio to Address U.S. Foreign Policy on Venezuela
Marco Rubio

In a significant move, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio is poised to make his first public address on the United States' foreign policy concerning Venezuela.

As reported by Punchbowl News, Rubio is scheduled to testify next Wednesday to the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, shedding light on the country's operations in Venezuela.

The news outlet, citing an aide from the committee, has not been independently verified by Reuters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
EU Lawmakers Halt Trade Agreement Over Legal Concerns

EU Lawmakers Halt Trade Agreement Over Legal Concerns

 Belgium
2
Bengaluru: The Emerging Hub for Global Industry

Bengaluru: The Emerging Hub for Global Industry

 Switzerland
3
Russian Strategic Bombers Patrol Sea of Japan

Russian Strategic Bombers Patrol Sea of Japan

 Russia
4
High-Ranking Malaysian Military Chiefs Face Landmark Corruption Charges

High-Ranking Malaysian Military Chiefs Face Landmark Corruption Charges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Ethiopia is using AI to improve rural health facility placement

Inside the AI boom: Why massive investment doesn't fully translate into GDP growth

Smartphone-based irrigation tool targets water waste in agriculture

Why low-carbon supply chains are turning to blockchain and digital twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026