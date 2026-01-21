Marco Rubio to Address U.S. Foreign Policy on Venezuela

In a significant move, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio is poised to make his first public address on the United States' foreign policy concerning Venezuela.

As reported by Punchbowl News, Rubio is scheduled to testify next Wednesday to the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, shedding light on the country's operations in Venezuela.

The news outlet, citing an aide from the committee, has not been independently verified by Reuters.

