Marco Rubio to Address U.S. Foreign Policy on Venezuela
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio is set to publicly address American lawmakers about the United States' operation in Venezuela. Rubio's testimony before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee is scheduled for next Wednesday, as reported by Punchbowl News. Reuters has not yet verified the report.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2026 16:01 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 16:01 IST
(With inputs from agencies.)