ASHA Workers Stage Major Protests in Kolkata Seeking Fair Compensation

Thousands of ASHA workers protested in Kolkata, blocking major roads to demand better pay and working conditions. They attempted to march to the health department headquarters but were stopped by police. The protesters, on a 'cease-work' since December, claim they haven't received proper compensation for months.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 21-01-2026 16:12 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 16:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Thousands of ASHA workers took to the streets in Kolkata, demanding a hike in their minimum monthly honorarium. They blocked key locations in Esplanade and Salt Lake, resulting in traffic disruptions.

The workers, who have been on a 'cease-work' since December, were stopped by police as they tried to march toward the West Bengal health department headquarters. Protesters claimed they have not been paid for months, despite handling various medical emergencies.

The demonstration saw heated exchanges between the police and protesters. Political leaders criticized the police action, labeling it as excessive, while the government denied prior knowledge of the protest. The workers are demanding a fixed monthly salary and better insurance coverage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

