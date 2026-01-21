Left Menu

Controversy Sparks Over Alleged Remarks Against Sikh Gurus

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee has filed a complaint against AAP leader Atishi, accusing her of disrespectful remarks about Sikh Gurus. The controversy arose from a Delhi Assembly session after a tampered video of Atishi allegedly making the comments surfaced, prompting legal demands and political repercussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2026 16:45 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 16:45 IST
Controversy Sparks Over Alleged Remarks Against Sikh Gurus
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A delegation from the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) met with Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golchha on Wednesday, submitting a formal complaint against AAP's Atishi. The complaint centers around alleged disrespectful remarks made by Atishi regarding Sikh Gurus, raising concern within the Sikh community.

The controversy ignited after a purported video of Atishi's comments circulated online, sparking outrage. It relates to a session in the Delhi Assembly, where transcripts revealed Atishi allegedly disrespected revered Sikh figures. The SGPC's complaint stressed that the sentiments of Sikhs globally have been deeply hurt.

In her defense, Atishi has dismissed the allegations, citing a forensic examination that deemed the video doctored. The issue is now with the Delhi Assembly's Privileges Committee as calls grow for stringent action. The incident continues to stir political tension, with BJP MLAs calling for Atishi's suspension.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chancellor Merz Advocates for Immediate Mercosur-Free Trade Agreement Action

Chancellor Merz Advocates for Immediate Mercosur-Free Trade Agreement Action

 Germany
2
Rajasthan Unveils Semiconductor and Aerospace Policies to Boost Tech Manufacturing

Rajasthan Unveils Semiconductor and Aerospace Policies to Boost Tech Manufac...

 India
3
Rachel Reeves Confident in US-UK Trade Deal Amid Greenland Tensions

Rachel Reeves Confident in US-UK Trade Deal Amid Greenland Tensions

 Global
4
Empowering Doctors: AI in Healthcare Training Program Launched

Empowering Doctors: AI in Healthcare Training Program Launched

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Ethiopia is using AI to improve rural health facility placement

Inside the AI boom: Why massive investment doesn't fully translate into GDP growth

Smartphone-based irrigation tool targets water waste in agriculture

Why low-carbon supply chains are turning to blockchain and digital twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026