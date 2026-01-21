Controversy Sparks Over Alleged Remarks Against Sikh Gurus
The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee has filed a complaint against AAP leader Atishi, accusing her of disrespectful remarks about Sikh Gurus. The controversy arose from a Delhi Assembly session after a tampered video of Atishi allegedly making the comments surfaced, prompting legal demands and political repercussions.
- Country:
- India
A delegation from the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) met with Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golchha on Wednesday, submitting a formal complaint against AAP's Atishi. The complaint centers around alleged disrespectful remarks made by Atishi regarding Sikh Gurus, raising concern within the Sikh community.
The controversy ignited after a purported video of Atishi's comments circulated online, sparking outrage. It relates to a session in the Delhi Assembly, where transcripts revealed Atishi allegedly disrespected revered Sikh figures. The SGPC's complaint stressed that the sentiments of Sikhs globally have been deeply hurt.
In her defense, Atishi has dismissed the allegations, citing a forensic examination that deemed the video doctored. The issue is now with the Delhi Assembly's Privileges Committee as calls grow for stringent action. The incident continues to stir political tension, with BJP MLAs calling for Atishi's suspension.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- SGPC
- Delhi Police
- Atishi
- Sikh Gurus
- controversy
- political fallout
- FIR
- video clip
- tampered
- disrespect
ALSO READ
Trump Unveils 'America First' Agenda at Davos
Controversy Erupts Over Remarks on Sikh Gurus: SGPC Calls for Action
Inferno in Karachi: Gul Plaza Tragedy Exposes Fire Safety Lapses
Karnataka's DC Saffron Flag Controversy: Political Motives or Ceremonial Duty?
Ceasefire Breaches Escalate Gaza Conflict as Trump Peace Plan Stalls