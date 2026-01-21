Controversy Sparks Over Alleged Remarks Against Sikh Gurus

A delegation from the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) met with Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golchha on Wednesday, submitting a formal complaint against AAP's Atishi. The complaint centers around alleged disrespectful remarks made by Atishi regarding Sikh Gurus, raising concern within the Sikh community.

The controversy ignited after a purported video of Atishi's comments circulated online, sparking outrage. It relates to a session in the Delhi Assembly, where transcripts revealed Atishi allegedly disrespected revered Sikh figures. The SGPC's complaint stressed that the sentiments of Sikhs globally have been deeply hurt.

In her defense, Atishi has dismissed the allegations, citing a forensic examination that deemed the video doctored. The issue is now with the Delhi Assembly's Privileges Committee as calls grow for stringent action. The incident continues to stir political tension, with BJP MLAs calling for Atishi's suspension.

(With inputs from agencies.)