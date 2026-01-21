Tragic Collision: Young Professional's Life Cut Short in Mumbai

A 26-year-old woman associated with a Business Process Management company has died after a tragic road accident in the Malad area of Mumbai. Vinita Gupta succumbed to her injuries sustained in the collision while receiving medical care, police confirmed on Wednesday.

The accident occurred last Friday when Gupta, accompanied by her colleagues, left the office for a tea break near Mindspace. Eyewitnesses recounted that a speeding car struck her, causing severe injuries. Colleagues promptly transported her to a hospital while onlookers apprehended the driver attempting to flee the scene.

The driver, Gulbir Gurudev Singh, 23, was detained by authorities. Preliminary investigations revealed alcohol bottles inside the vehicle. Singh faces charges under section 106 (1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for causing death by a rash act, though he has been released with a notice pending further investigation.

