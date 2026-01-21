Awaiting Justice: Verdict Looms in Sajjan Kumar's 1984 Riot Case

The long-standing legal proceedings surrounding the 1984 anti-Sikh riots are approaching a pivotal moment as a Delhi court prepares to give its ruling on Thursday. This high-profile case involves former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar.

In December of last year, Special Judge Dig Vinay Singh postponed the announcement, setting the stage for a much-anticipated January verdict, following the conclusion of final arguments.

Two FIRs were filed by a special investigation team in February 2015, addressing violent incidents in Delhi's Janakpuri and Vikaspuri. Notably, these incidents resulted in fatalities, including those of Sohan Singh and his son-in-law Avtar Singh, as well as Gurcharan Singh, in November 1984.

