Awaiting Justice: Verdict Looms in Sajjan Kumar's 1984 Riot Case

A Delhi court is set to deliver its verdict on a case involving the 1984 anti-Sikh riots against former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar. The verdict, expected Thursday, follows two FIRs from violence in Delhi's Janakpuri and Vikaspuri. The court's decision follows arguments closed last December.

New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2026 21:08 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 21:08 IST
Awaiting Justice: Verdict Looms in Sajjan Kumar's 1984 Riot Case
The long-standing legal proceedings surrounding the 1984 anti-Sikh riots are approaching a pivotal moment as a Delhi court prepares to give its ruling on Thursday. This high-profile case involves former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar.

In December of last year, Special Judge Dig Vinay Singh postponed the announcement, setting the stage for a much-anticipated January verdict, following the conclusion of final arguments.

Two FIRs were filed by a special investigation team in February 2015, addressing violent incidents in Delhi's Janakpuri and Vikaspuri. Notably, these incidents resulted in fatalities, including those of Sohan Singh and his son-in-law Avtar Singh, as well as Gurcharan Singh, in November 1984.

