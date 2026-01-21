Dollar Rally Amid Diplomatic Tensions and Market Uncertainty

The U.S. dollar experienced a modest rise against major currencies on Wednesday, following U.S. President Donald Trump's speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos. The speech, which addressed potential negotiations over Greenland, caused ripples across financial markets.

The euro dropped by 0.17% to $1.17, retreating after consecutive gains. Meanwhile, the Swiss franc saw a decrease of 0.47%, reversing earlier advances as geopolitical factors influenced currency dynamics. Danish pension fund AkademikerPension's divestment from U.S. Treasuries added to the market's volatility.

The dollar held steady against the yen amid Japan's political developments. Investors focused on Japanese government bonds facing challenges, highlighting persistent volatility expected to last through 2026. The yen's vulnerability has underscored possible future interventions due to domestic policy decisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)