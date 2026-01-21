Left Menu

Pope Leo Evaluates Invite to Trump's 'Board of Peace'

Pope Leo is considering an invitation from U.S. President Donald Trump to join a global peace initiative called the 'Board of Peace'. Cardinal Pietro Parolin stated that while some countries have accepted the invitation, others remain cautious about its potential impact on the UN's efforts in global diplomacy.

Pope Leo has been invited by U.S. President Donald Trump to join a new peace initiative known as the 'Board of Peace', according to Cardinal Pietro Parolin, a top Vatican diplomat. The Board aims to address global conflicts, starting with the ongoing situation in Gaza.

The pope, known for his critical stance on some of Trump's policies, is carefully weighing the decision. Parolin confirmed to reporters that consideration of the invitation would require time before reaching a conclusion. Even as countries like Israel and Egypt are on board, there's hesitation from others who fear it might undermine the United Nations' role.

Both the Vatican and the observer nations at the UN are known for their involvement in diplomatic discussions. Pope Leo has spoken out against Palestinian living conditions and rarely joins such international boards given the Vatican's established global observer status.

