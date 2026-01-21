Left Menu

Supreme Court Unveiled: Key Rulings and Observations

The Supreme Court addressed critical issues such as electoral roll revisions, environmental concerns like the drying of Sukhna Lake, air pollution in Delhi-NCR, and illegal mining in the Aravalli Hills. It also discussed setting up additional trial courts to expedite justice and extended protection in a major Andhra Pradesh liquor scam.

In a pivotal session, the Supreme Court underscored the importance of revising electoral rolls, warning of severe civil consequences for individuals left out of voter lists. Highlighting that 'no power can be untrammelled,' the court's observation places the onus on authorities to maintain transparency.

Environmental issues took center stage as the Chief Justice expressed alarm over Chandigarh's Sukhna Lake drying up, metaphorically questioning how much longer it would be allowed. Furthermore, as Delhi-NCR grapples with declining air quality, the SC instructed government bodies to present comprehensive action plans based on the Central Pollution Control Board's advice.

Addressing threats to judiciary efficiency, SC advocated for more trial courts to reduce dependency on the apex court for bail applications. A notable decision involved forming an expert committee to examine illegal mining in the Aravallis, potentially causing irreversible ecological damage. Additionally, interim protection was granted in Andhra Pradesh's Rs 3,500 crore liquor scam.

