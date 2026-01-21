Supreme Court Unveiled: Key Rulings and Observations

In a pivotal session, the Supreme Court underscored the importance of revising electoral rolls, warning of severe civil consequences for individuals left out of voter lists. Highlighting that 'no power can be untrammelled,' the court's observation places the onus on authorities to maintain transparency.

Environmental issues took center stage as the Chief Justice expressed alarm over Chandigarh's Sukhna Lake drying up, metaphorically questioning how much longer it would be allowed. Furthermore, as Delhi-NCR grapples with declining air quality, the SC instructed government bodies to present comprehensive action plans based on the Central Pollution Control Board's advice.

Addressing threats to judiciary efficiency, SC advocated for more trial courts to reduce dependency on the apex court for bail applications. A notable decision involved forming an expert committee to examine illegal mining in the Aravallis, potentially causing irreversible ecological damage. Additionally, interim protection was granted in Andhra Pradesh's Rs 3,500 crore liquor scam.

(With inputs from agencies.)