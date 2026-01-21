Left Menu

Smuggling Ring Dismantled: Massive Liquor Seizure on Mumbai-Agra Highway

Police seized Indian made foreign liquor worth Rs 20.25 lakh on the Mumbai-Agra highway in Nashik district. Acting on a tip-off, they intercepted a truck carrying 200 boxes of liquor hidden in plastic drums. Lalit Hariram Soni was arrested under relevant legal provisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nashik | Updated: 21-01-2026 21:47 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 21:47 IST
In a significant breakthrough, local authorities successfully thwarted a smuggling attempt involving Indian made foreign liquor (IMFL) valued at Rs 20.25 lakh on the Mumbai-Agra highway in Nashik district.

Acting on intelligence received about illicit transportation of liquor from the union territory of Diu-Daman to Dhule, police intercepted a suspicious truck on January 21 in Niphad taluka, revealing a stash of 200 boxes of liquor cleverly concealed in plastic drums.

The operation culminated in the arrest of Lalit Hariram Soni, a Rajasthan resident who was accompanying the contraband. Legal action has been initiated under the Maharashtra Prohibition Act of 1949 and provisions of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS).

(With inputs from agencies.)

