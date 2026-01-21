U.S. Forces Transfer ISIS Prisoners from Syria to Iraq
The U.S. Central Command announced a mission in Syria to transfer 150 Islamic State prisoners from a detention facility in Hasakah to a secure location in Iraq. The operation signifies ongoing efforts to manage the detention and transfer of ISIS fighters in the region.
The U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) has confirmed that its forces executed a mission in Syria aimed at transferring Islamic State prisoners to Iraq. This development was announced on Wednesday.
A total of 150 Islamic State fighters, previously held at a detention facility in Syria's Hasakah, were successfully transported to a secure location in Iraq. This operation is part of a strategic effort to manage the complex issue of ISIS detention in the Middle East region.
CENTCOM's initiative underscores the ongoing international security measures required to tackle the challenges posed by ISIS remnants, as stability remains a critical concern in both Syria and Iraq. The transfer helps mitigate the security risks associated with holding such prisoners in Syria.
