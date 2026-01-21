Jammu and Kashmir Police Enforce Vigilance for Public Safety Ahead of Republic Day

Jammu and Kashmir Police Chief Nalin Prabhat underscored the importance of firm action against anti-national elements to safeguard public safety and peace during security meetings in Shopian and Pulwama.

During the comprehensive security review, Prabhat focused on operational preparedness, crime control, and security arrangements for Republic Day, with an emphasis on robust intelligence operations.

The police chief advocated a zero-tolerance policy towards threats to national security while promoting a people-friendly policing approach to ensure public safety and a secure environment for residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)