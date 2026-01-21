Jammu and Kashmir Police Enforce Vigilance for Public Safety Ahead of Republic Day
Jammu and Kashmir Police Chief Nalin Prabhat stressed strict measures against anti-national elements threatening public safety at security meetings in Shopian and Pulwama. The focus was on security preparedness and maintaining peace ahead of Republic Day, with an emphasis on zero tolerance for activities against national security.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 21-01-2026 22:30 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 22:30 IST
During the comprehensive security review, Prabhat focused on operational preparedness, crime control, and security arrangements for Republic Day, with an emphasis on robust intelligence operations.
The police chief advocated a zero-tolerance policy towards threats to national security while promoting a people-friendly policing approach to ensure public safety and a secure environment for residents.
(With inputs from agencies.)