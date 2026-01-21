Left Menu

Transfer of IS Detainees Sparks New Dynamic in Syria-Iraq Relations

The US military has started transferring Islamic State detainees from northeastern Syria to secure locations in Iraq. This follows Syrian forces taking control of a camp housing thousands of IS detainees after a ceasefire with the SDF. The move affects over 24,000 individuals, including many loyal IS supporters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Alhol | Updated: 21-01-2026 22:42 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 22:42 IST
Transfer of IS Detainees Sparks New Dynamic in Syria-Iraq Relations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The US military has commenced the transfer of Islamic State detainees from northeastern Syria to Iraq to maintain secure confinement, announced US Central Command. This operation began following Syrian forces assuming control of a major detainee camp, after the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces withdrew amid a ceasefire with Kurdish fighters.

US Central Command has confirmed that, so far, 150 IS members have been relocated from Syria's Hassakeh province to 'secure locations' within Iraq. The goal is to transfer up to 7,000 ISIS detainees from Syria to Iraqi-controlled facilities.

The al-Hol camp, which once housed up to 73,000 at its peak in 2019, has seen numbers decline due to repatriations. However, it still holds approximately 24,000 individuals, predominantly IS-linked women and children. The camp has experienced chaos with reports of escape attempts amid ongoing clashes and ceasefires.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Diplomatic Push: Breaking the Ukraine-Russia Deadlock

Trump's Diplomatic Push: Breaking the Ukraine-Russia Deadlock

 Global
2
Trump Pushes for Credit Card Interest Rate Cap: A Political Move?

Trump Pushes for Credit Card Interest Rate Cap: A Political Move?

 Global
3
Theranos Founder Appeals to Trump for Sentence Commution

Theranos Founder Appeals to Trump for Sentence Commution

 United States
4
Putin Mulls Participation in Trump's Expanded 'Board of Peace'

Putin Mulls Participation in Trump's Expanded 'Board of Peace'

 Russian Federation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026