Transfer of IS Detainees Sparks New Dynamic in Syria-Iraq Relations
The US military has started transferring Islamic State detainees from northeastern Syria to secure locations in Iraq. This follows Syrian forces taking control of a camp housing thousands of IS detainees after a ceasefire with the SDF. The move affects over 24,000 individuals, including many loyal IS supporters.
The US military has commenced the transfer of Islamic State detainees from northeastern Syria to Iraq to maintain secure confinement, announced US Central Command. This operation began following Syrian forces assuming control of a major detainee camp, after the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces withdrew amid a ceasefire with Kurdish fighters.
US Central Command has confirmed that, so far, 150 IS members have been relocated from Syria's Hassakeh province to 'secure locations' within Iraq. The goal is to transfer up to 7,000 ISIS detainees from Syria to Iraqi-controlled facilities.
The al-Hol camp, which once housed up to 73,000 at its peak in 2019, has seen numbers decline due to repatriations. However, it still holds approximately 24,000 individuals, predominantly IS-linked women and children. The camp has experienced chaos with reports of escape attempts amid ongoing clashes and ceasefires.
