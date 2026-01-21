Ecuador-Colombia Trade Tensions: Tariffs Imposed Amid Drug Trafficking Dispute

Ecuador has announced a 30% tariff on goods from Colombia, effective February, addressing concerns over a trade deficit and perceived lack of collaboration on drug trafficking issues. President Daniel Noboa insists this tariff will stay until Colombia commits to effectively tackling drug trafficking and illegal mining at the border.

In response to the tariff, Colombia's government is examining potential counteractions. Recently, a joint military operation resulted in a marijuana seizure at the shared border, indicating efforts against drug trafficking. This move by Ecuador highlights its intent to intensify its fight against organized crime, which remains a significant challenge for the Andean nation.

Ecuador's neighborly relations face further strain with Mexico, following asylum-related disputes involving former Vice President Jorge Glas. As Ecuador seeks stronger ties and regional cooperation to combat crime, its intricate relations with Colombia and Mexico reflect broader geopolitical tensions in Latin America.

(With inputs from agencies.)