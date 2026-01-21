Graveyard Dispute Sparks Tension in Jabalpur Village

A village in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district has become a hotspot of tension after Hindu organizations opposed the burial of a woman on a disputed plot of land.

The incident unfolded in Baraiyakheda village when community members argued that the purported graveyard was government-owned grazing land, prompting police intervention.

Police and administration officials engaged with both parties, assuring a detailed land survey and investigation. Meanwhile, the deceased's family had to relocate the burial to Jabalpur.

(With inputs from agencies.)