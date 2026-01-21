Graveyard Dispute Sparks Tension in Jabalpur Village
Tension escalated in a village in Jabalpur district over a burial site. Hindu groups opposed the burial, claiming the land was government-owned. Police were deployed to maintain peace as officials promised an investigation into the land's status. The family relocated the burial to Jabalpur city.
A village in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district has become a hotspot of tension after Hindu organizations opposed the burial of a woman on a disputed plot of land.
The incident unfolded in Baraiyakheda village when community members argued that the purported graveyard was government-owned grazing land, prompting police intervention.
Police and administration officials engaged with both parties, assuring a detailed land survey and investigation. Meanwhile, the deceased's family had to relocate the burial to Jabalpur.
