House Republicans Push Contempt Charges Against the Clintons Over Epstein Inquiry

House Republicans are escalating their investigation into the Jeffrey Epstein case by advancing contempt of Congress charges against former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. This move, approved by the House Oversight Committee, sets the stage for potential criminal prosecution and marks an unprecedented step in Congressional history.

Chairman Rep. James Comer emphasized the force of subpoenas as the Clintons reportedly resisted compliance. Although the Clintons argue the subpoenas lack legislative purpose and deny knowledge of Epstein's crimes, they have shown signs of seeking a resolution. The resolution's passage through the House remains uncertain, requiring a challenging majority vote.

This development is the latest in Congress's ongoing Epstein investigation. Previous contempt cases, including those involving Trump advisors, illustrate the stakes. As Democrats call for compliance with legal proceedings, the Clintons' ties to Epstein continue to draw significant political attention.

(With inputs from agencies.)