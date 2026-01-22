Left Menu

House Republicans Push Contempt Charges Against the Clintons Over Epstein Inquiry

House Republicans are advancing contempt of Congress charges against former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton concerning the Jeffrey Epstein investigation. The move could lead to criminal prosecution, marking a significant escalation as the Clintons dispute the validity of the subpoenas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 22-01-2026 02:25 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 02:25 IST
House Republicans Push Contempt Charges Against the Clintons Over Epstein Inquiry
  • Country:
  • United States

House Republicans are escalating their investigation into the Jeffrey Epstein case by advancing contempt of Congress charges against former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. This move, approved by the House Oversight Committee, sets the stage for potential criminal prosecution and marks an unprecedented step in Congressional history.

Chairman Rep. James Comer emphasized the force of subpoenas as the Clintons reportedly resisted compliance. Although the Clintons argue the subpoenas lack legislative purpose and deny knowledge of Epstein's crimes, they have shown signs of seeking a resolution. The resolution's passage through the House remains uncertain, requiring a challenging majority vote.

This development is the latest in Congress's ongoing Epstein investigation. Previous contempt cases, including those involving Trump advisors, illustrate the stakes. As Democrats call for compliance with legal proceedings, the Clintons' ties to Epstein continue to draw significant political attention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Concerns Over Japan's Interest Rate Hikes Amid Election

Rising Concerns Over Japan's Interest Rate Hikes Amid Election

 Japan
2
Constitutional Clash: Karnataka Governor Sparks Controversy

Constitutional Clash: Karnataka Governor Sparks Controversy

 India
3
Historic All-Woman Panel Leads Kerala Legislative Assembly

Historic All-Woman Panel Leads Kerala Legislative Assembly

 India
4
Tragedy Unfolds in Manipur: Meitei Man Abducted and Killed Amid Ethnic Tensions

Tragedy Unfolds in Manipur: Meitei Man Abducted and Killed Amid Ethnic Tensi...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026