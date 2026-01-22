Supreme Challenge: The Battle Over Fed Independence

In a significant hearing, the U.S. Supreme Court justices showed skepticism towards President Donald Trump's attempt to remove Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook, calling into question the independence of the central bank. The move marks a historic moment since no president has attempted to oust a Fed official, and the arguments presented revolved around the legal justifications required for such action.

During the proceedings, justices raised concerns about the lack of opportunity given to Cook to respond to the allegations of mortgage fraud, which she denies, viewed by some as a pretext for her removal. This legal battle could have far-reaching implications on how political influences might impact the Federal Reserve's ability to make unbiased decisions about U.S. monetary policy.

The case has sparked debates about presidential powers and the protections due to Fed officials, with implications on accountability and process fairness under U.S. law. A Supreme Court decision is expected by June, potentially altering the relationship between the executive branch and the central bank.

