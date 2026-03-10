Debate Rages Over Speaker Om Birla's Impartiality as Opposition Pushes for His Removal
The Lok Sabha witnessed heated debates as the ruling NDA defended Speaker Om Birla against opposition claims of partisanship. The opposition accused Birla of unfair practices, urging for his neutrality while the government asserts his actions were impartial. The debate is set to conclude with Home Minister Amit Shah's response.
In the Lok Sabha, the ruling NDA coalition staunchly defended Speaker Om Birla amid opposition charges of partisanship, igniting a fervent debate on the resolution for his removal. Allegations have surfaced from opposition benches, accusing Birla of bias and preventing Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi from voicing concerns on important matters.
Several members of the opposition characterized Birla as a 'gentleman' but emphasized the need for impartial House proceedings. They raised concerns about the Speaker's recent decisions, including the suspension of colleagues, warning of the need for neutrality and resisting governmental pressure.
Amidst these claims, government representatives maintained Birla's impartiality, as Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju highlighted Birla's efforts to maintain constitutional balance and countered allegations against him from the opposition ranks. The contentious debate is expected to culminate with an address from Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
