Increased Diplomatic Security in Canada Following Consulate Shooting
Canada boosts security at U.S. and Israeli diplomatic sites post-shooting at the U.S. consulate in Toronto. RCMP classifies it as a national security incident. The inquiries are ongoing, with no injuries reported. Synagogue shootings in Toronto raise concerns over potential connections. Safety measures are heightened to prevent future incidents.
In response to a recent shooting at the U.S. consulate in Toronto, Canada has ramped up security measures around U.S. and Israeli diplomatic premises, according to a statement by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police on Tuesday.
Chief Superintendent Chris Leather emphasized that the incident, under investigation as a "national security incident," necessitates the heightened vigilance. While motives remain unclear, both Toronto consulates and embassies in Ottawa are seeing increased security protocols.
Following similar shooting incidents at synagogues in Toronto, authorities are cautious about potential links. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree have condemned these acts, reiterating Canada's stand against violence and intimidation.
