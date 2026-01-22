Ecuador's Economic Stand: Imposing Tariffs in the War Against Crime

Ecuador will soon impose a 30% tariff on goods from Colombia, a significant provider of electricity, citing a trade deficit and inadequate cooperation in fighting drug trafficking on their common border. President Daniel Noboa announced this measure would stand until Ecuador sees dedicated cooperation from Colombia.

Reacting to the announcement, Colombian Energy Minister Edwin Palma condemned the tariffs as 'economic aggression,' noting an abrupt dismantling of a new initiative allowing private firms to engage in energy trade between the nations. According to Palma, Colombia contributes 8% to 10% of Ecuador's power consumption.

The Ecuadorean government later stated adjustments to the tariff policy, allowing exemptions on specific electricity and oil logistics services. Noboa has prioritized fighting organized crime, declaring states of emergency and deploying troops to curb rising violence, further stressing the need for collaborative action with Colombia.