Tragedy Unfolds in Manipur: Meitei Man Abducted and Killed Amid Ethnic Tensions

In the restive region of Manipur, a fresh wave of violence has erupted as a Meitei man was abducted and shot dead by suspected Kuki militants. The victim, identified as Mayanglambam Rishikanta Singh, was taken from his home and killed in Churachandpur district, escalating tensions between the opposing communities.

Local police revealed that Singh had been abducted from his home in Tuibong and subsequently transported to Natjang village, where he met his tragic fate. His wife, who was also kidnapped, was later released, highlighting the deeply entrenched ethnic divisions plaguing the region.

A chilling video of the incident has circulated on social media, showing Singh pleading for his life before being executed. Authorities have launched a criminal investigation to capture those responsible for the brutality that underscores the ongoing unrest in Manipur.

