Cleric's Remarks Ignite Political Storm in Uttar Pradesh

A controversy erupted in Uttar Pradesh as fresh complaints emerged against Maulana Abdul Salim Chaturvedi, a Bihar-based cleric, for his derogatory comments on Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's mother. The cleric's remarks, perceived as offensive to certain Hindu practices, have drawn immediate backlash from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers and state officials.

In Ballia, BJP workers urged the Bansdih Kotwali Police Station to take decisive action. The police, led by Station House Officer Praveen Kumar Singh, are currently examining the submitted complaint. Meanwhile, in Aligarh, BJP MLA Surendra Diler has also requested legal intervention, citing the cleric's statements as a threat to communal harmony.

As the controversy gains momentum, similar protests and complaints have surfaced across Uttar Pradesh. The state's Women's Commission and National Commission for Women have been approached for intervention, emphasizing the need to uphold women's dignity. Demonstrations continue as political leaders stress the importance of respecting motherhood in Indian culture.

(With inputs from agencies.)