Justice Served: Life Imprisonment in Dalit Minor's Assault Case

A local court has handed down a life sentence to Satyam Pal, convicted of committing obscene acts and attempting to rape a Dalit minor. The court has also imposed a fine on the defendant.

The conviction was granted by Additional Sessions Judge Parul Verma under the POCSO Act, following the complaint dating back to December 2024. According to the complaint, Pal assaulted a seven-year-old minor, prompting immediate police intervention.

Authorities filed charges against Pal under various legal provisions, including the SC/ST Act. Upon scrutinizing the presented evidence, the court imposed life imprisonment and directed that the Rs 1.40 lakh fine be awarded to the victim. Additionally, the victim is entitled to compensation as per guidelines from the Uttar Pradesh Rani Lakshmibai Mahila Samman Kosh.

