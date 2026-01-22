Left Menu

Justice Served: Life Imprisonment in Dalit Minor's Assault Case

A court has sentenced Satyam Pal to life imprisonment for committing obscene acts and attempting to rape a Dalit minor girl. The fine imposed is Rs 1.40 lakh, to be paid to the victim. The case was treated under the SC/ST Act and relevant legal provisions.

A local court has handed down a life sentence to Satyam Pal, convicted of committing obscene acts and attempting to rape a Dalit minor. The court has also imposed a fine on the defendant.

The conviction was granted by Additional Sessions Judge Parul Verma under the POCSO Act, following the complaint dating back to December 2024. According to the complaint, Pal assaulted a seven-year-old minor, prompting immediate police intervention.

Authorities filed charges against Pal under various legal provisions, including the SC/ST Act. Upon scrutinizing the presented evidence, the court imposed life imprisonment and directed that the Rs 1.40 lakh fine be awarded to the victim. Additionally, the victim is entitled to compensation as per guidelines from the Uttar Pradesh Rani Lakshmibai Mahila Samman Kosh.

