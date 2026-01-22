Supreme Court Rejects Plea Against 'Team India' Naming
The Supreme Court dismissed a plea to prevent Prasar Bharati from calling the BCCI cricket team 'Team India.' The petitioner argued that this misrepresents a private entity as a national team. The Court upheld lower court decisions and criticized the plea as frivolous and burdensome.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court on Thursday labeled as 'frivolous' a plea seeking to restrain Prasar Bharati from referring to the BCCI's cricket team as 'Team India.' The petitioner argued the name misleads the public by suggesting a private entity represents the nation.
Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi upheld an earlier ruling from the Delhi High Court that dismissed the PIL filed by lawyer Reepak Kansal. The bench criticized Kansal for burdening the judiciary with trivial concerns.
The petition claimed that calling the BCCI team 'Team India' violates laws governing national symbols. However, the court found no merit in the arguments, questioning whether the team's activities genuinely misrepresented the nation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
