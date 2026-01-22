Left Menu

Supreme Court Ruling on Basant Panchami Prayers at Bhojshala

The Supreme Court has allowed Hindu prayers and Muslim namaz at the disputed Bhojshala-Kamal Maula Mosque in Madhya Pradesh on Basant Panchami, with specific timings for each community. Both groups are urged to cooperate with authorities to maintain peace at the historical site.

Supreme Court Ruling on Basant Panchami Prayers at Bhojshala
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has issued a landmark decision regarding the religious proceedings at the contested Bhojshala-Kamal Maula Mosque site in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district. On the occasion of Basant Panchami, Hindus are allowed to perform prayers from sunrise to sunset, while Muslims can offer namaz between 1 pm and 3 pm.

The court has called on both Hindu and Muslim communities to demonstrate mutual respect and work with state and district authorities to ensure peace and order during the celebrations. The significance of this site to both groups adds complexity to the arrangements.

The Bhojshala is an 11th-century monument under the protection of the Archaeological Survey of India. An existing arrangement permits Hindus to conduct puja on Tuesdays, with the mosque designated for Muslim prayers on Fridays. This ruling underscores the sensitive balance maintained between religious rights and community harmony.

(With inputs from agencies.)

