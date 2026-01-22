Left Menu

Former Sarpanch Surrenders in Connection with Goa Nightclub Tragedy

Roshan Redkar, former sarpanch of Goa's Arpora village, surrendered after his bail plea was denied in connection with a nightclub fire that killed 25. He, alongside others, is accused of facilitating licenses for the nightclub, which allegedly ignored safety protocols.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 22-01-2026 12:41 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 12:41 IST
In a significant development, Roshan Redkar, the former sarpanch of Goa's Arpora village, surrendered to a local court on Thursday. This follows the rejection of his anticipatory bail plea by the Goa Bench of Bombay High Court. Redkar held the post when a devastating fire at the 'Birch by Romeo Lane' nightclub resulted in 25 fatalities last year.

The case has been unfolding as the former sarpanch stands accused, alongside Panchayat secretary Raghuvir Bagkar and others, of facilitating the nightclub's licenses. These licenses allegedly allowed operations in violation of numerous safety protocols, a fact that has shocked the local community.

Charged under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections for culpable homicide, endangering human lives, and negligent conduct, Redkar's legal troubles have intensified after being named in the FIR. So far, the Goa police have apprehended a total of nine individuals in connection with the tragic incident.

