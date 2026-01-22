Mother Sentenced to Life for Toddler's Tragic Death at Thayyil Beach

A court in Thaliparamba sentenced Sharanya Valsaraj to life imprisonment on Thursday for the murder of her infant son. The crime, committed at Thayyil beach in February 2020, shocked the community.

Judge Prasanth K N of the Additional District and Sessions Court delivered the verdict, finding Valsaraj guilty of throwing her 18-month-old son, Viyan, into the sea wall. The prosecution argued that she committed the act to maintain a relationship with her alleged paramour, Nidhin P.

Despite her conviction for murder, Valsaraj was acquitted of conspiracy and abetment charges. The court ordered her to pay a fine of Rs one lakh, which will be given to her husband, Pranav. The case featured testimony from 43 witnesses and included 81 documents as evidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)