China Dismisses 'China Threat' Narrative Over Greenland

China's foreign ministry refuted the notion of a 'China threat' in response to NATO discussions aimed at preventing China and Russia from gaining a foothold in Greenland. The ministry criticized such claims as creating issues out of nothing for selfish gains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 22-01-2026 13:12 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 13:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

China's foreign ministry has refuted claims of a 'China threat' in response to NATO negotiations with the U.S. concerning Greenland. According to a statement on Thursday, the discussions aim to prevent Russia and China from establishing a presence on the island.

Guo Jiakun, a spokesperson for the ministry, criticized the allegations, stating that China opposes the fabricated notion of a threat used for selfish motives. He emphasized that these claims are groundless and serve only to create unnecessary issues.

China's rebuttal is in line with its ongoing stance against narratives positioning it as a threat on global issues, particularly when it comes to strategic locations such as Greenland.

(With inputs from agencies.)

