Kerala Assembly in Uproar Over Sabarimala Gold Scandal

The Kerala assembly has turned into a battlefield over the contentious Sabarimala gold loss scandal. Both the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) have been embroiled in a fierce exchange of accusations. State Devaswom Minister V N Vasavan found himself at the center of the controversy, with the UDF demanding his immediate resignation.

The accusations flew thick and fast during the assembly session, with the Congress-led UDF accusing the Communist Party of India (Marxist)-led LDF of orchestrating the alleged gold 'loot.' In a counter-attack, LDF ministers claimed the Congress's involvement, citing an alleged meeting between Sonia Gandhi and the main accused, Unnikrishnan Potty.

Outside the assembly, the disruptions continued as the session was adjourned for the day. LDF MLAs accused the UDF of avoiding a constructive discussion by causing disorder. Despite this, the opposition persisted with its allegations, maintaining that Vasavan's resignation was non-negotiable unless addressed. As the political drama unfolds, the Sabarimala gold scandal remains a hot-button issue in Kerala's political landscape.

