Congress Rallies Against MGNREGA Repeal: A Battle for Gandhi's Legacy

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge accuses the government of erasing Mahatma Gandhi's legacy by repealing MGNREGA. The party vows to contest this during the Parliament's Budget session while launching a nationwide campaign, 'MGNREGA Bachao Sangram', demanding the act's restoration and withdrawal of VB-G RAM G Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2026 13:23 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 13:23 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a scathing critique of the government's decision to repeal the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge alleged that this move was part of an effort to erase Mahatma Gandhi's name and legacy from India's collective memory.

Addressing the National MGNREGA Workers' Convention, Kharge called for unity among citizens to oppose the new law, asserting that the concept of Gram Swaraj was being undermined. He declared that the Congress would vigorously raise this issue during the upcoming Budget session of Parliament.

Meanwhile, the Congress party has initiated a 45-day nationwide campaign titled 'MGNREGA Bachao Sangram' to oppose the repeal, demanding the restoration of MGNREGA as a rights-based law and the withdrawal of the newly introduced Viksit Bharat - Guarantee for Rozgar Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

