Rahul Gandhi: From Paddy Fields to Wedding Feasts

Rahul Gandhi, Congress leader, revisited Madina village in Haryana to attend the wedding of a farmer's daughter he once supported in 2023. His presence was well-received by the local community, highlighting his continued commitment to their well-being and symbolizing support for farmers.

Rahul Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

Nearing three years after his first visit, Rahul Gandhi returned to Haryana's Sonipat to attend a wedding in the village of Madina. The Congress leader first connected with Sanjay Malik, a local farmer, by sowing paddy in his field back in 2023. On Tuesday, Gandhi kept his promise by celebrating Malik's daughter's joyous occasion.

The villagers warmly welcomed the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, who was accompanied by other Congress leaders. Marking his rapport with the community, Gandhi was treated to traditional Haryanvi delicacies and even donned a ceremonial turban.

This gesture emphasized Gandhi's commitment to grassroots connections. Party sources highlighted the significance of Gandhi's participation, contrasting it with the trend of leaders attending more high-profile events. The day concluded with fond reminisces and messages from his family, signifying a deep bond beyond political camaraderie.

(With inputs from agencies.)

