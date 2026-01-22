Dollar's Stability Amid NATO Deal Hints and Yen's Struggles

In a surprising shift, the U.S. dollar remained resilient after former President Donald Trump retracted tariff threats against key European NATO countries. This development came as Trump announced a non-specific framework deal concerning Greenland's control, assuaging immediate market concerns over potential U.S. military action.

In stark contrast, the Australian dollar achieved a 15-month high, bolstered by improved economic sentiment and a notable drop in unemployment figures. With central banks' interest rate strategies under scrutiny, the prospects of a rate hike have risen significantly.

Meanwhile, the Japanese yen faced pressure, hitting a new low against the euro amid a political shake-up following Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's announcement of a snap election. As eyes turn to upcoming economic data releases and central bank meetings, the global currency landscape continues to experience volatility.

(With inputs from agencies.)