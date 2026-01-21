Left Menu

Supreme Court Weighs Trump's Bid to Fire Fed Governor: A Battle for Central Bank Independence

The U.S. Supreme Court is set to deliberate on President Trump's attempt to fire Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook, challenging the central bank's independence. The case highlights broader implications for presidential powers and the Fed's autonomy in setting interest rates amid political pressures from the Trump administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2026 16:33 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 16:33 IST
Supreme Court Weighs Trump's Bid to Fire Fed Governor: A Battle for Central Bank Independence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Supreme Court is gearing up on Wednesday to assess President Donald Trump's novel attempt to dismiss Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook, in a move that probes the judiciary's willingness to safeguard the Federal Reserve's independence.

This case marks the latest in a series of disputes reflecting Trump's broad interpretation of presidential authority since his return to power a year ago. The session is scheduled for 10 a.m. (1500 GMT), with the Trump administration urging the Supreme Court, dominated by a 6-3 conservative majority, to overturn a lower court's order preventing Cook's dismissal during her ongoing legal battle.

The conflict has deep repercussions for the Fed's capacity to independently set interest rates, pivotal for controlling inflation, amid the president's pressure for rate cuts. Amid this, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, himself under scrutiny, plans to attend the hearing.

