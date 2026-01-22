Left Menu

Social Media Threat Sparks Tightened Security at Jagannath Temple

A man in Odisha's Puri was arrested for creating a fake social media profile in a woman's name and threatening to bomb the Jagannath temple. The suspect aimed to incriminate the woman who rejected his advances. Security has been increased at the temple following the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Puri | Updated: 22-01-2026 14:07 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 14:07 IST
Social Media Threat Sparks Tightened Security at Jagannath Temple
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant security breach, a man in Odisha's Puri district was arrested for allegedly creating a fake social media profile using the name of a woman who spurned his romantic proposals. The suspect posted a threat to target the renowned Jagannath temple, according to police reports.

The suspect, identified as Pratik Mishra, was taken into custody on Wednesday evening. Authorities cited that on January 11th, Mishra crafted a fictitious social media account in the woman's name to execute his plan. He further threatened assault on a local shopping complex and BJD MP Subhasish Khuntia.

Upon interrogation, Mishra confessed his intent to frame the woman. Law enforcement, led by Puri SP Prateek Singh, responded by ramping up security measures around the temple. Meanwhile, MP Khuntia revealed receiving extortion demands from an unidentified source, intensifying security concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Twenty20 Joins NDA: A New Political Dawn in Kerala

Twenty20 Joins NDA: A New Political Dawn in Kerala

 India
2
Turmoil in Indian Golf Governance: IGU vs IOA Conflict

Turmoil in Indian Golf Governance: IGU vs IOA Conflict

 India
3
Trump's Global Board of Peace: A New Diplomatic Frontier

Trump's Global Board of Peace: A New Diplomatic Frontier

 Global
4
Tragic Explosion at Chhattisgarh Steel Plant: Six Dead, Five Injured

Tragic Explosion at Chhattisgarh Steel Plant: Six Dead, Five Injured

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026