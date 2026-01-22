Social Media Threat Sparks Tightened Security at Jagannath Temple

In a significant security breach, a man in Odisha's Puri district was arrested for allegedly creating a fake social media profile using the name of a woman who spurned his romantic proposals. The suspect posted a threat to target the renowned Jagannath temple, according to police reports.

The suspect, identified as Pratik Mishra, was taken into custody on Wednesday evening. Authorities cited that on January 11th, Mishra crafted a fictitious social media account in the woman's name to execute his plan. He further threatened assault on a local shopping complex and BJD MP Subhasish Khuntia.

Upon interrogation, Mishra confessed his intent to frame the woman. Law enforcement, led by Puri SP Prateek Singh, responded by ramping up security measures around the temple. Meanwhile, MP Khuntia revealed receiving extortion demands from an unidentified source, intensifying security concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)