Tragedy Strikes in Siwan: Illegal Firecracker Explosion Claims Life

A fatal explosion at an illegal firecracker manufacturing unit in Bihar's Siwan district claimed the life of a 50-year-old man and injured three family members, according to police reports. The tragic incident unfolded in Murtazza Ansari's house in Bargam village.

Local authorities reported that the police responded swiftly to the scene following the explosion, which had been producing firecrackers illegally. Upon arrival, Murtazza Ansari was found deceased, while three of his relatives suffered injuries and were transported to the nearest government healthcare facility. The authorities have sent Ansari's body for a post-mortem examination.

Notably, Ansari had been arrested in the past for illegitimately manufacturing fireworks at his residence. The incident coincidentally occurred when Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was visiting the Hussain Ganj area for his Samriddhi Yatra, though the explosion site was approximately five kilometers from the event's venue.

