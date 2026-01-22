Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes in Siwan: Illegal Firecracker Explosion Claims Life

A man named Murtazza Ansari was killed and three of his family members were injured in an explosion at an illegal firecracker manufacturing unit in Bihar's Siwan district. The blast occurred in Bargam village, and Ansari had previously been arrested for similar illegal activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Siwan | Updated: 22-01-2026 14:13 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 14:13 IST
Tragedy Strikes in Siwan: Illegal Firecracker Explosion Claims Life
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A fatal explosion at an illegal firecracker manufacturing unit in Bihar's Siwan district claimed the life of a 50-year-old man and injured three family members, according to police reports. The tragic incident unfolded in Murtazza Ansari's house in Bargam village.

Local authorities reported that the police responded swiftly to the scene following the explosion, which had been producing firecrackers illegally. Upon arrival, Murtazza Ansari was found deceased, while three of his relatives suffered injuries and were transported to the nearest government healthcare facility. The authorities have sent Ansari's body for a post-mortem examination.

Notably, Ansari had been arrested in the past for illegitimately manufacturing fireworks at his residence. The incident coincidentally occurred when Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was visiting the Hussain Ganj area for his Samriddhi Yatra, though the explosion site was approximately five kilometers from the event's venue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Twenty20 Joins NDA: A New Political Dawn in Kerala

Twenty20 Joins NDA: A New Political Dawn in Kerala

 India
2
Turmoil in Indian Golf Governance: IGU vs IOA Conflict

Turmoil in Indian Golf Governance: IGU vs IOA Conflict

 India
3
Trump's Global Board of Peace: A New Diplomatic Frontier

Trump's Global Board of Peace: A New Diplomatic Frontier

 Global
4
Tragic Explosion at Chhattisgarh Steel Plant: Six Dead, Five Injured

Tragic Explosion at Chhattisgarh Steel Plant: Six Dead, Five Injured

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026