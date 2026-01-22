Tragedy Strikes in Siwan: Illegal Firecracker Explosion Claims Life
A man named Murtazza Ansari was killed and three of his family members were injured in an explosion at an illegal firecracker manufacturing unit in Bihar's Siwan district. The blast occurred in Bargam village, and Ansari had previously been arrested for similar illegal activities.
- Country:
- India
A fatal explosion at an illegal firecracker manufacturing unit in Bihar's Siwan district claimed the life of a 50-year-old man and injured three family members, according to police reports. The tragic incident unfolded in Murtazza Ansari's house in Bargam village.
Local authorities reported that the police responded swiftly to the scene following the explosion, which had been producing firecrackers illegally. Upon arrival, Murtazza Ansari was found deceased, while three of his relatives suffered injuries and were transported to the nearest government healthcare facility. The authorities have sent Ansari's body for a post-mortem examination.
Notably, Ansari had been arrested in the past for illegitimately manufacturing fireworks at his residence. The incident coincidentally occurred when Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was visiting the Hussain Ganj area for his Samriddhi Yatra, though the explosion site was approximately five kilometers from the event's venue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Six more soldiers succumb to injuries, taking death toll in road accident in J-K's Doda to 10: Officials.
Six workers killed in blast at sponge iron factory in Chhattisgarh's Balodabazar-Bhatapara district: Officials.
Tragic Blast at Chhattisgarh Factory Claims Six Lives
Tragic Steel Plant Blast Claims Lives in Chhattisgarh
Retired Official Falls Prey to Cyber Fraud in Delhi Bomb Blast Case Hoax