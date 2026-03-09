Tragedy at Ganjam: Ice-Cream Unit Blast Kills One, Injures Three

A tragic incident unfolded in Odisha's Ganjam district when an ice-cream making unit experienced a devastating explosion, leaving one person dead and injuring three others.

The blast occurred at Talapatna village, within the limits of Dharakote police station, killing Bideshi Pradhan, 56, while wounding the unit owner, his son, and his wife. The injured individuals were promptly admitted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital, and their condition remains stable, according to police reports.

The deceased's son, Muna Pradhan, has filed a complaint, leading to an official investigation into the cause of the blast. Initial findings suggest that the explosion happened as Pradhan attempted to fix a faulty compressor at the small unit, set up by Ramesh Chandra Mohapatra at his home.

(With inputs from agencies.)