Tragedy at Ganjam: Ice-Cream Unit Blast Kills One, Injures Three
An explosion at an ice-cream making unit in Odisha's Ganjam district resulted in the death of Bideshi Pradhan and injured three others. The blast occurred due to a defective compressor. An investigation is underway following a case registered by the deceased's son.
A tragic incident unfolded in Odisha's Ganjam district when an ice-cream making unit experienced a devastating explosion, leaving one person dead and injuring three others.
The blast occurred at Talapatna village, within the limits of Dharakote police station, killing Bideshi Pradhan, 56, while wounding the unit owner, his son, and his wife. The injured individuals were promptly admitted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital, and their condition remains stable, according to police reports.
The deceased's son, Muna Pradhan, has filed a complaint, leading to an official investigation into the cause of the blast. Initial findings suggest that the explosion happened as Pradhan attempted to fix a faulty compressor at the small unit, set up by Ramesh Chandra Mohapatra at his home.
