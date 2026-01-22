Left Menu

New Special Grade Designations Boost Morale in Andaman's Police Force

The Andaman and Nicobar Police have introduced special grade designations for constables and head constables, benefiting around 85% of the force. This initiative recognizes long service and experience, offering promotions and career progression under the Modified Assured Career Progression (MACP) scheme, significantly boosting morale among police personnel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srivijayapuram | Updated: 22-01-2026 14:15 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 14:15 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Andaman and Nicobar Police have announced the introduction of special grade designations for constables and head constables, a move expected to benefit nearly 85% of the force, according to DGP HGS Dhaliwal.

The initiative is intended for personnel across the force's executive, fire, radio, motor transport, and marine wings, recognizing those with long years of dedicated service. New designations will go to those who have completed requisite years of service and gained MACP benefits.

DGP Dhaliwal expressed gratitude to the Andaman and Nicobar leadership for this progressive step aimed at boosting morale and professional pride among the islands' police personnel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

