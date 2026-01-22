Trump's Bold Board of Peace: A Global Diplomatic Shift

U.S. President Donald Trump is launching an ambitious diplomatic initiative known as the Board of Peace. While it initially aimed to address the Gaza war, Trump envisions it playing a broader international role, sparking apprehension about its impact on the United Nations' authority.

The board requires permanent members to contribute $1 billion each. Although the United States is on board, other U.N. Security Council heavyweights, including Russia, France, Britain, and China, have not confirmed their participation. Despite this, approximately 35 countries have committed, notably including Saudi Arabia and Israel.

However, with the Gaza ceasefire still unsteady, Trump's rhetoric remains bold, framing ongoing peace efforts as 'peace in the Middle East'. The proposed Board of Peace could reshape diplomatic alignments while tackling complex long-term issues in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)