Left Menu

Trump's Bold Board of Peace: A Global Diplomatic Shift

President Donald Trump is set to launch the Board of Peace with intentions beyond just ending the Gaza war, raising concerns among European nations about its potential to rival the United Nations. While not intended to replace the U.N., the board will involve world leaders and address global challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2026 15:29 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 15:29 IST
Trump's Bold Board of Peace: A Global Diplomatic Shift

U.S. President Donald Trump is launching an ambitious diplomatic initiative known as the Board of Peace. While it initially aimed to address the Gaza war, Trump envisions it playing a broader international role, sparking apprehension about its impact on the United Nations' authority.

The board requires permanent members to contribute $1 billion each. Although the United States is on board, other U.N. Security Council heavyweights, including Russia, France, Britain, and China, have not confirmed their participation. Despite this, approximately 35 countries have committed, notably including Saudi Arabia and Israel.

However, with the Gaza ceasefire still unsteady, Trump's rhetoric remains bold, framing ongoing peace efforts as 'peace in the Middle East'. The proposed Board of Peace could reshape diplomatic alignments while tackling complex long-term issues in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Teen Influencer Dream Leads to Runaway Adventure

Teen Influencer Dream Leads to Runaway Adventure

 India
2
Mittal Builders Pioneers Redevelopment in Mumbai's Iconic Matunga

Mittal Builders Pioneers Redevelopment in Mumbai's Iconic Matunga

 India
3
Controversy Erupts Over Remarks Against Sonia Gandhi in Kerala Assembly

Controversy Erupts Over Remarks Against Sonia Gandhi in Kerala Assembly

 India
4
India Condemns Embassy Trespassing in Croatia

India Condemns Embassy Trespassing in Croatia

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026