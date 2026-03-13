Left Menu

Netanyahu's Bold Claims: US-Israel Alliance Tightens Against Iran

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu declared the US-Israel campaign against Iran as successful and stressed the strength of Israel and its alliance with the US. He assured the Iranian people of support while indicating ongoing efforts to dismantle Iran’s regime and hinting at new regional alliances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 13-03-2026 05:26 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 05:26 IST
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has declared that the collaborative US-Israel campaign against Iran is achieving unprecedented success. Labeling Israel as 'stronger than ever,' Netanyahu noted there was 'no life insurance' for Iran's newly appointed Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei.

The Israeli operation, called 'Roaring Lion,' began on February 28, followed by the US campaign dubbed 'Epic Fury.' Intended to disrupt Iran's nuclear ambitions and weaken its regional influence, Netanyahu claims the actions have already shifted dynamics in the Middle East.

Netanyahu praised his relationship with US President Donald Trump, highlighting their strong alliance. The Prime Minister hinted at new diplomatic advancements in the region, indicating efforts to forge previously unimaginable alliances. His remarks emphasize continued military and strategic partnerships to confront the Iranian regime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

