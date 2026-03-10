Left Menu

Japan and US: Strengthening Ties Amid Global Challenges

Noriaki Abe, the Minister of Political Affairs at Japan's Embassy in New Delhi, discussed the crucial Japan-US alliance and increasing cooperation due to security challenges during a talk at IIM Nagpur. Abe emphasized future opportunities in AI, semiconductors, and global careers for young Indian professionals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 10-03-2026 21:39 IST | Created: 10-03-2026 21:39 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Noriaki Abe, Minister of Political Affairs at the Embassy of Japan in New Delhi, underscored the Japan-US alliance as a strategic necessity amid evolving security dynamics. Speaking at IIM Nagpur, Abe highlighted the alliance's role as a deterrent and its crucial function in emergency scenarios affecting Japan's territory.

Abe elaborated on the growing necessity for Japan to collaborate with the US, citing deteriorating security configurations. He commented on the firm bilateral ties developed even amid trade and negotiation challenges, mentioning that Japan was among the first to finalize a trade agreement with the Trump administration.

Exploring future perspectives, Abe identified fields like AI and semiconductors as key areas for Indo-Japanese collaboration. With Japan's recent investment target in India reaching new heights, Abe noted a burgeoning era of career opportunities for Indian youth in technology-driven sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

