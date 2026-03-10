Influential Leaders Join One World One Family Mission to Strengthen Global Humanitarian Efforts

Four prominent leaders from India's top sectors have joined the advisory boards of the One World One Family Mission's institutions, energizing the humanitarian initiative aimed at providing free healthcare, education, and nutrition worldwide.

Deepak Parekh, a former HDFC Chairman and Padma Bhushan laureate, alongside M. Damodaran, ex-SEBI Chairman, and S. Ravi, erstwhile BSE Chairman, are now part of the Prashanthi Balamandira Trust's Advisory Board. Their collective experience promises significant oversight for the Mission's expanding endeavors.

Concurrently, S. Ramadorai, the ex-CEO of Tata Consultancy Services, has lent his expertise to the Advisory Board of Sri Sathya Sai University for Human Excellence. Together, they aim to foster governance and strategic direction as the Mission progresses in offering widespread free services. Sadguru Sri Madhusudan Sai, the Mission's founder, welcomed their guidance and strategic input to further fortify their initiatives.

