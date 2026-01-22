Trump's Greenland Shift Steadies Markets, Euro and Stocks Surge

World stocks rose on Thursday as the dollar steadied and gold dipped, following U.S. President Donald Trump's unexpected shift in strategy regarding Greenland and European tariffs. Trump's assurance of non-aggression towards Greenland and the removal of tariff threats against eight European nations helped boost investor confidence.

The pan-European STOXX index saw a rise of over 1% in early trading, while Wall Street enjoyed its best day in two months. Currency fluctuations included the euro moving back towards $1.17 and Denmark's crown remained stable. Gold, however, saw a slight downturn from its record highs.

During the Davos discussion, Trump clarified that no force would be used for Greenland acquisition. Germany and Japan saw changes in their bond yields, with new peace talks boosting Ukrainian bonds. As anticipation builds around U.S. economic fundamentals and sentiment stays cautious, focus turns to upcoming economic announcements and corporate earnings.

(With inputs from agencies.)